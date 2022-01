In all my customer interactions, there isn’t a company I’ve spoken to that doesn’t put sustainability at the top of their business agenda. We even see large oil and gas companies taking steps towards greener operations, products, and services. No matter their size, region, or industry, companies are increasingly becoming aware that in addition to managing their top and bottom lines, they also need to focus on managing their green line. It’s also one of the reasons why many CFOs and other business leaders are looking at sustainability as an asset that adds value to a company as opposed to a liability.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO