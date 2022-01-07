ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to play Wordle, the new game that's taking the internet by storm

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Wordle is an addictive word game that has become a daily addition in...

www.today.com

Polygon

What is Wordle? A viral word game everyone's playing

For the past week, my family and I have started a new text message thread. It’s a sacred space. Each message is typically three words long, something like “Wordle in three.” Yes, like plenty of others on social media and beyond, we’ve discovered Wordle, a simple word game that’s got one puzzle — the same for everyone — to play daily. You just have to guess a single word, and you’ve got six tries.
VIDEO GAMES
The Oregonian

Wordle is the perfect pandemic pastime; Here's how to play

We used to think this pandemic would somehow end in a beautiful moment, a blaze of glory. Now, two years in, we try not to think. Who wants to at this point? The numbers are mind-numbing -- on Thursday, Oregon beat its previous daily record of COVID-19 cases, set the day before, by about 1,000, registering more than 7,000 new cases. In one day.
OREGON STATE
soprissun.com

Ps & Qs: It's how to play the game

Happy new year! Oh boy, these days it seems like each year is better than the next… just kidding — sort of. We went through the ringer last year: pestilence, poverty, politicians who were ready to burn it all down and hang the vice president on the front steps of the capitol.
AMERICAS
Time Out Global

What the hell is Wordle – and how do you play it?

They’ve been popping up on your Twitter feed for weeks. Little grids of yellow, green and grey squares, presented on timelines without any explanation whatsoever by celebs and normies alike. What on earth does it all mean?. The game is Wordle, and the aim is to try and guess...
TECHNOLOGY
Destructoid

Wordle is a free word game that's just tough enough to be fun

After spreading on Twitter, this browser-based game is quickly becoming a daily distraction. I have a 100 percent win rate in Wordle, a nifty little word-deducing game that’s been making the rounds. Granted, I’ve only played it twice so far — and I really took my sweet time weighing possible answers before committing to any guesses — but my track record is, so far at least, flawless. I’ll cherish this streak, because it’s sure to fizzle out soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Wordle Hard Mode: How to turn on and what's the difference?

What is the Wordle Hard Mode and how do players find it and turn it on? It may surprise fans of the phenomenon that is Wordle that the simple word guessing game actually has an even tougher version for players to attempt. The Wordle difficulty settings aren’t particularly obvious, in fact, the game’s website is so straightforward fans can be forgiven for missing them. Here’s where to find the Wordle challenge mode and what it does to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
101wkqx.com

Have you started playing Wordle yet?

If your’e looking for something to kill a bit of time, instead of doomscrolling yourself into depression on social media, you should check out this game called Wordle. Its like the old game Mastermind, in that you get 6 tries to guess the word of the day, each guess revealing if you have the right letters in the right places or not. Its super simple, and for some reason, super relaxing…probably because there are no pop up ads or bells and whistles, just you, some letters, and your brain. Even sweeter, the guy who created the game did it to give his partner something to do to kill time during the pandemic. How romantic!
VIDEO GAMES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession

Wonder what those green and yellow tiles all over your social media feeds are? It's Wordle, a new no-frills word game that has charmed the internet. Think of it as Mastermind, but with words instead of colored pegs. Or a mini crossword without clues. You start by choosing any five-letter word and typing it out into the grid. Any incorrect letter pops up in grey. Correct letters turn yellow, and if the letter is also in the right spot it turns green. Users have six tries to guess the word — that's it — the fewer tries, the better. Kinda like golf.
INTERNET
BGR.com

When will Wordle end? Here's how long you can play the viral game

Don't Miss: Monday's deals: COVID home tests, $189 AirPods Pro, Fitbit sale, protein powders, more Wordle is the most popular word game out there right now. It went viral in the final months of 2021, with hundreds of thousands of daily users flocking to it. You don't need to get a PS5 or an expensive graphics card for this particular game. It's not even a mobile app, so you don't need a new smartphone for it. Wordle runs on any device that has a web browser, which means you can enjoy it on any smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV. The...
VIDEO GAMES
EatingWell

Why Playing the Internet's New Favorite Game Can Help Keep Your Mind Sharp

If you've seen stacks of green, yellow and black or white emojis filling your Twitter and Facebook feeds recently, you're not alone. The stacks of multicolored squares might be tough to translate at first, but it's all related to Wordle, the free word game that has attracted attention from everyone from The New York Times to country singers and cookbook authors.
VIDEO GAMES
osxdaily.com

Play WORDLE, a Fun Daily Word Game

WORDLE is an increasing popular word game that is spreading around everywhere, and if you spend much time on social media you may have already seen a screenshot of someones score or streak. The gist of WORDLE is fairly simple; players are tasked with guessing a five letter word, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Don't be a Wordle Scrooge: Learn to love Twitter's new favorite game

Even if you haven’t played it, you probably know what Wordle is at this point. The simple word game has gotten some high-profile attention from publications like the New York Times. But beyond that, the game itself is its own marketing campaign. Has your Twitter feed been inexplicably filled with colored boxes over the last few weeks? That’s Wordle.
VIDEO GAMES

