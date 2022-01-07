How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm

If your’e looking for something to kill a bit of time, instead of doomscrolling yourself into depression on social media, you should check out this game called Wordle. Its like the old game Mastermind, in that you get 6 tries to guess the word of the day, each guess revealing if you have the right letters in the right places or not. Its super simple, and for some reason, super relaxing…probably because there are no pop up ads or bells and whistles, just you, some letters, and your brain. Even sweeter, the guy who created the game did it to give his partner something to do to kill time during the pandemic. How romantic!

