Do you ever worry that one day the Moon will get fed up with our shit and decide to fly out of orbit and directly toward Earth to demolish every living thing? Me too. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening to the characters in Moonfall. Co-written and directed by Roland Emmerich, who has something of a penchant for watching planet Earth get absolutely wrecked (see: Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow), the film follows conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Game of Thrones’ John Bradley) who makes a shocking discovery that the Moon is indeed out of orbit and on a warpath to destroy Earth. It was only a matter of time, right?

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO