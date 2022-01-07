ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Chief Justice Paul Newby proclaims January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

By NC Political News
ncpoliticalnews.com
 5 days ago

RALEIGH — Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the Judicial Branch by way of a judicial order. Since 2010, January has been recognized as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month by a presidential proclamation....

www.ncpoliticalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

AG to U.S. Supreme Court: Montana courts’ ‘self-dealing’ unprecedented in U.S. history

Claiming that “judicial self-dealing on this scale might be unprecedented in the nation’s history,” the Montana Attorney General’s office has filed an appeal to the United States Supreme Court seeking a review of a state Supreme Court decision that declared subpoenas by the Legislature void, and ruled emails obtained through the executive branch were improper. […] The post AG to U.S. Supreme Court: Montana courts’ ‘self-dealing’ unprecedented in U.S. history appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
wirx.com

Attorney General Marks Human Trafficking Awareness Day

On this Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are highlighting resources available and important work being done to combat trafficking. “I am grateful to the Attorney General and law enforcement agencies in Michigan and nationwide working diligently to ensure survivors have the resources they...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wcyb.com

Raising awareness on the issue of human trafficking

(WCYB) — Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Tuesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. According to violence prevention coordinator Rebecca Sturgill, a lot of people may not realize the magnitude of the problem in this area. She says some of the signs of human trafficking include wearing the same clothes over multiple days, having few belongings. They may be disoriented, confused or have a fear of authority.
ADVOCACY
WSAV News 3

Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh#Judicial
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Urges Denton County Leaders To Stand Unified Against Human Trafficking And Fentanyl

CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott sounded the alarm once again Tuesday, Jan. 11 about human trafficking. “We must stand unified against human trafficking in Texas and work to end the exploitation of women and children in our state,” he said. His remarks came during the Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention luncheon. Governor Abbott said last year, the legislature passed and he signed multiple laws cracking down on human trafficking and the deadly drug fentanyl. “This is deadly and it is dangerous and we in the law enforcement community and you as leaders of your own communities must take a stand against it,”...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WNEM

GHOST reflects on success on Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Jan. 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Locally, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) has made dozens of arrests across the state and helped trapped victims in dangerous situations. “The GHOST team immediately went off to the house, checked the phone, looked at the messages, and basically found this...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
southseattleemerald.com

Washington State Joins National Effort as Part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Jeri Moomaw doesn’t hesitate to say she’s a survivor of child sex trafficking. At 19 years old, she escaped her trafficker but was then faced with a new life where she had little to no support. Now, as the executive director at Innovation Human Trafficking Collaborative, she dedicates her life to advocating for survivors of human trafficking.
SEATTLE, WA
The Conversation U.S.

The battles over voting rights, preventing fraud and access to ballots – 5 essential reads

President Joe Biden chose Atlanta – the historic home of the 20th century’s battle for civil and voting rights – to make a strong argument on Jan. 11, 2021, that the Senate must ditch the filibuster and pass legislation soon to protect voting rights. Biden told his audience, “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic.” After Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s false assertions of election fraud sparked Republican-dominated state legislatures to pass bills that Democrats say restrict voting rights and place election administration in the hands of rank...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTVM

Local organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Columbus City Council read a proclamation in honor of a partnership between two local human trafficking awareness organizations. In 2011, Former President Barack Obama issued a presidential proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. In 2019, 1000 children...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy