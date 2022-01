BSN Sports, a division of Varsity Brands, announced that it has acquired SportsCenter, Inc. based in Fort Wayne, IN. Founded in 1992, the business has remained a family-owned operation under the management of Tom and Kevin Rodenbeck. Through this acquisition, BSN Sports welcomes the current owners and its sales and support staff to continue serving customers from their current location, which transition to a BSN Sports sales office.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO