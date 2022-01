The suspected carjacker in Chicago who allegedly stole an SUV with an infant and teenage girl inside left his parole slip near the scene, prosecutors said Monday. Omar Soto, 28, was also ordered held without bail Monday after a Cook County judge rejected a defense request that he be released with electronic monitoring. He allegedly stole the SUV after a woman went into a Walgreens around 11 p.m. Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO