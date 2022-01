Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid was met with a surprise level of censorship for the release of its second season in China. The second season of the anime wrapped up its run as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule earlier this year, and it was a welcome return for the fan favorite Kyoto Animation series. The new season introduced one of its wildly designed characters yet with the new dragon Ilulu, and while her design definitely got fans' attention, it seems that it drew some negative attention for the anime's release in Japan.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO