Adidas x Prada Create First Ready-To-Wear Collection Using Re-Nylon

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas and Prada announced a forward-move to their existing collaboration, adding a clothing collection focused on sustainability using the Italian luxury label’s Re-Nylon material. Scheduled to Launch on January 13, Adidas x Prada said the collection...

sgbonline.com

