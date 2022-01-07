DVC Releases girls basketball classic schedule

SANTA ANA– Mater Dei cruised to a 75-40 win against Sage Hill on Saturday in an entertaining offensive showcase as host of the Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic. Emily Shaw erupted for 19 points on 7-10 shooting (5-7 from three) in 14 minutes off the bench, and Caia Elisaldez finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and team-highs of five assists and four steals. Jenessa Cotton posted a double-double as well, and five more Monarchs finished with at least five points. MD shot 55.6% from both the field and from deep, and 17 of its 30 made field goals were assisted.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO