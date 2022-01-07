ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

DVC Releases girls basketball classic schedule

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GoWatertown.net) — The Dakota Valley Conference has released their pairing for their 2022 girls basketball classic to be...

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

Watch: Mater Dei girls basketball puts on a show in win against Sage Hill at Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic

SANTA ANA– Mater Dei cruised to a 75-40 win against Sage Hill on Saturday in an entertaining offensive showcase as host of the Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic. Emily Shaw erupted for 19 points on 7-10 shooting (5-7 from three) in 14 minutes off the bench, and Caia Elisaldez finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and team-highs of five assists and four steals. Jenessa Cotton posted a double-double as well, and five more Monarchs finished with at least five points. MD shot 55.6% from both the field and from deep, and 17 of its 30 made field goals were assisted.
SANTA ANA, CA
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Ferguson trio has Tech basketball trending the right direction

ST. CLOUD — Tech senior Donald Ferguson III and sophomore Tameron Ferguson look incredibly comfortable playing together on a basketball court. The brothers have a knack for finding each other with pinpoint passes, shredding opposing defenses with their ability to score off the dribble or knock down 3-pointers. While their history of playing one-on-one spans...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvc#Beaver Creek#Gym#Colman Egan High School#Oldham Ramona Rutland 2 4#Estelline Hendricks 3 4#Elkton Lake Benton 3 2#Adrian Ellsworth 2 6
gowatertown.net

HSGYM: Arrow take second at Patty Jorgenson

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown placed second at the Patty Jorgenson Invitational Saturday with a score of 141.950. Mitchell took the team title with a 148.000. Myah Morris took first in the all-around (38.250), vault (9.9500) and floor (9.5500), and second on the bars (9.3500), and beam (9.4000).
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Lake Preston coop and softball season timeframe set for SDHSAA board meeting Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Board of Directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association will meet Wednesday, January 12th. On the agenda is the football coop dissolution between Lake Preston and their neighbor 12 miles away, Arlington. Lake Preston is now seeking a coop sponsorship of activities away with Iroquois which is 26 miles away. The exact number of sports in the proposed Lake Preston and Iroquois coop is still to be determined.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
gowatertown.net

Deubrook and Florence/Henry set to play at Hanson Girls Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Deubook and Florence/Henry are some of the local featured teams at the 39th annual Hanson Girls Corn Palance Classic Saturday, January 15th. The Dolphins will face Lennox to begin the classic at 9 a.m. while the Falcons take on Lakota Tech at 4:30 p.m. Admission...
FLORENCE, SD
gowatertown.net

Towns’ season-high 40 points leads Minnesota over Houston

1-9-22 HOUSTON (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 10 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth straight, beating the Houston Rockets 141-123. Towns scored 22 in the first half as Minnesota built a 75-54 lead at the break. He finished 15 of 25 from the floor and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Jarred Vanderbilt had career-highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds, Anthony Edwards added 19 points and six assists and Malik Beasley scored 13 points for Minnesota. Christian Wood finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, Josh Christopher scored 19 points and Garrison Matthews had 14 points off the bench for Houston, which lost for the 10th time in 11 games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
gowatertown.net

HSWR: Arrows place ten, claim team title at Bismarck Rotary

BISMARCK, N.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown would place ten and take the team championship at the 2022 Bismarck Rotary Tournament. Watertown was two points better than second-place Rapid City Stevens, 205.5 to 203.5. Sloan Johannsen would grab the 113-pound championship. Connor Hanson placed second in the 126. Brock Eiteim in...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Local KOC Free Throw Championship results announced

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Knights of Colombus held their free throw championship on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. The local first-place winners now qualify for the district and regional KOC free throw championship on Sunday, February 13th at Watertown Middle School. Local winners included…. Girls Division. Age 9.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Stigelmeier announces staff reorganization

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.com) — South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Friday the reorganization of his coaching staff, which includes several internal promotions. Two of the promotions are for coordinator positions following the departures of Jason Eck and Brian Bergstrom for head coaching roles. Eck, who served as...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy