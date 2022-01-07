ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price hits lowest since September

By Ken Martin
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bitcoin slump continues with the price below $43,000 per coin. That is more than 30% lower than its all-time high of $69,000 reached in November. Bitcoin is down four of the past five days. The decline, picked up speed this week after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting...

www.foxbusiness.com

KTLA

Inflation rate hit 40-year high as U.S. prices rose 7% in past year

Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices have risen sharply for […]
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Could Hit $45,000 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction bounces off the support at $41,274 as the coin moves close to the resistance level of $43,000 within the channel. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $48,000, $50,000, $52,000. Support Levels: $37,000, $35,000, $33,000. BTC/USD is currently trading around $42,824 with a...
ABC News

Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
The Independent

Bank CEO predicts bitcoin price will hit new record high in 2022

The head of a Swiss bank has predicted bitcoin will hit new record highs in 2022, based on his firm’s analysis.Seba CEO Guido Buehler said the cryptocurrency could reach as high as $75,000 over the next 12 months as more institutional investors embrace it.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketSpeaking to CNBC at the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Moritz in Switzerland on Wednesday, Mr Buehler forecasted a potential new all-time high above the $69,000 levels BTC experienced in November.“Our internal valuation models indicate a price right now between $50,000 and $75,000. I’m quite confident we’re going to see...
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
Jalopnik

Highest Inflation Since 1982 Hitting Used Car Prices, Gasoline Hardest

The numbers are in and on top of everything else Americans had to deal with in 2021, inflation hit a 40-year high at seven percent, the Associated Press reports. By far the fastest rising costs last year? Unleaded gasoline and used car prices, by a mile. The AP crunched the...
dailyhodl.com

Here Are the Bottom Prices for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), According to Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst has laid out how he thinks Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and two other altcoins will bottom out and reverse into bull trends. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo gives his 232,000 Twitter followers the potential bottoms on BTC and ETH, plus smart contract platforms Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).
mining.com

LME’s metal trading hit lowest since 2010 despite record prices

The London Metal Exchange’s trading volumes dipped to the lowest in more than a decade last year, marking a further slowdown in activity on the top industrial metals bourse even as prices hit record highs. Volumes declined for a third year, extending a slump seen in 2020 amid falling...
