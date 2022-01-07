ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Astrological Inspired Collection from Van Cleef & Arpels

By Hannah Martin
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Cleef & Arpels has long looked to the stars. In the 1950s, the French jeweler released yellow-gold charms adorned with the zodiac signs, followed by...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Sole Collector

NYC Skyline Inspires Cardi B's New Reebok Collection

Before the year officially comes to a close, there’s at least one more sneaker collab dropping that readers should be aware of. Hitting stores tomorrow is Cardi B and Reebok’s latest “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime” capsule. According to the brand, this set pays homage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GIZORAMA

Play the Palette with the Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 Collection from OPI

Xbox and the world’s leading nail polish brand OPI, are teaming up to launch a new gaming-inspired palette for Spring 2022, inviting everyone to play and express their creativity through nail art. The OPI x Xbox collection includes 12 hues that bring to life the virtual worlds of Xbox...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Anime-Inspired Capsule Collections

Inuyasha is a popular anime that fans may remember from the early 2000s. Recently, 'Hypland' -- a brand known for its anime collaborations -- has released an Inuyasha Streetwear Capsule Collection. The collection features various apparel items like hoodies, sweatpants, shirts, as well as home decor like rugs. The designs depict the main characters from the anime, like Inuyasha welding the Tessaiga to Seesomaru with his usual poker face.
APPAREL
MySanAntonio

Rimowa’s Latest Collection Is Tanzania-Inspired

When Rimowa first emerged on the luggage scene in the early 20th century they dealt exclusively in aluminum. It would eventually pave way for the iconic, grooved-design case — synonymous with luxury travel — on which Rimowa has ultimately built their brand. It wasn’t until the early aughts...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Bally Rings in Lunar New Year With Zodiac-Inspired Tiger Collection

New year, new Bally. The Swiss luxury brand, known for their crafted leather goods and chic apparel, recently released a collection to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1. The multi-piece capsule, featuring artwork from NYC-based illustrator Jun Cen, honors the new year with a limited-edition motif, a nod to this year’s water tiger zodiac sign.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Engineered Garments' African-Inspired SS22 Collection Delivers Important Message for the Future

For Engineered Garments‘ latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, founder Daiku Suzuki drew inspiration from ’80’s fashion and pop culture with a primary focus on African cultures. The lookbook is titled “The First and the Future,” which reflects the Japanese designer’s motive to remind future generations of the need to restore ecosystems worldwide.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
aspiremetro.com

Joaquim Collection From Tacchini

The softness of Brazilian furniture design between the 40s and 60s in the modernist architecture of Niemeyer, Costa, Vilanova Artigas and Bo Bardi provides the inspiration for the new collection of Joaquim tables by Bonaguro for Tacchini. In aesthetic terms, the linear, geometric shapes are a homage to the simple, elegant lines of Joaquim Tenreiro, considered one of the fathers of modern tropical design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
beautypackaging.com

OPI Partners with Xbox to Launch Gaming-Inspired Nail Polish Collection

OPI is teaming up with Xbox to launch a vibrant collection of 12 nail polish hues. Available in four different formulas with colors ranging from fresh blues and greens to fantastical shimmers, this palette aims to bring the virtual worlds of gaming to life. "Over the past 40 years, we've...
VIDEO GAMES
Marie Claire

LOEWE Just Released a 'Spirited Away'-Inspired Collection

Last week, luxury fashion house LOEWE released their latest collaboration with Studio Ghibli, the beloved Japanese animation studio. After LOEWE’s wildly successful 2021 collection based on the 1988 Ghibli film My Neighbor Totoro, the Madrid-based based brand came out of the gates in 2022 with a line similarly based on Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece Spirited Away.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Dior Men’s Releases Year of the Tiger Collection With Kenny Scharf + More

Jan. 10, 2022: Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones teamed up with American artist Kenny Scharf to celebrate the 2022 Lunar New Year Chinese zodiac sign, The Water Tiger. This motif is transformed into prints, embroidery, and patches appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets in a palette of blue, white, and red – a lucky color in the Chinese culture. For this capsule the B27 sneakers were also reimagined in a new grey leather and adorned with the Water Tiger as well as men’s jewelry, the Dior Lingot 22, and Dior Lock Bags. Scharf first collaboration with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MarketWatch

Brilliant Earth launches bridal jewelry collection

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. said Monday that it has partnered with luxury fine jewelry company Tacori for a new bridal collection consisting of six engagement rings and four wedding bands. Prices range from $2,150 to $5,690, and items come in yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and platinum. Brilliant Earth presents data showing that 2022 will see a record high number of weddings in the U.S., including postponed and rescheduled ceremonies. Brilliant Earth stock began trading in September 2021. Shares are down 10.5% in Monday trading, and have run up 30.4% over the last three months. The S&P 500 index has gained 4.7% over the last three months.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Daily Paper's SS22 Collection Is Inspired by Hip-Hop Culture

Daily Paper has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook featuring designs inspired by hip-hop culture. “I enjoyed working on this collection a lot as hip-hop has always been, and still is, a big inspiration to us,” the brand’s co-founder Abderrahmane Trabsini shares in a press release. “The influence of hip-hop and its community had a significant impact on how Daily Paper came to life. First through telling stories around street culture on our blog which later evolved to become the fashion brand we are today.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Lyst Names Bridal, Schiaparelli and Indie Sleaze as Forces to Watch in 2022

The post-holiday wardrobe of stretchy and forgiving fashion will be replaced by 2022 trends that center on sculptural designs, revealing silhouettes and more nostalgia for the early 2000s, according to a new Lyst report. Schiaparelli, the A-lister’s red-carpet go-to design house, will have a strong influence on women’s fashion as well, the global fashion shopping platform found. The storied French label, now designed by Texas-born Daniel Roseberry, has dressed Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more for high-profile events in the past year, and consumers took note of their molded bodices, cutout details and surreal ornamentation. Since November, searches...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Turns 40: A Look at Her Incredible Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it: Kate Middleton has become a bona fide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist. When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

The 15 Best New Watches of 2021, From Audemars Piguet to Zenith

From January to November of this year, demand for Swiss watches was nothing short of insatiable. (According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, Switzerland exported the equivalent of 20.4 billion francs, or $22.2 billion, in that period, besting, by a couple of percentage points, the export figures for the same period in 2019.) The U.S. market drove much of that demand, reflecting the growing mania for high-end watches. To satiate collectors and enthusiasts, watchmakers introduced countless models over the past 12 months — selecting the stand-out styles was no easy feat. The 16 watches listed below made the cut...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Tag Heuer Drops 3 Limited-Edition Watches to Celebrate 60 Years of the Autavia Line

Tag Heuer’s Autavia collection may be the oldest in its arsenal but it also offers the watchmaker’s highest performing timepieces. Just in time for the series’s 60th birthday, you’ll be able to shop a nostalgic range of exclusives within its lineup. Two of the limited-edition timepieces bring the flyback function to the collection for the first time using the watchmaker’s newly developed Calibre Heuer 02 COSC Flyback movement. Meanwhile, the third exclusive release includes the Calibre 7 COSC GMT movement which powers a brand-new three-hand GMT—another first for the series. The two 42mm flyback models are made to stand out with...
BEAUTY & FASHION

