Chlöe had a tremendous annual campaign this year, releasing her debut single "Have Mercy" and officially launching her solo career, complementing her work with her sister as the group Chloe x Halle. While they will still be working together in the future, Chlöe is presently focusing on her music, and Halle has accepted a few acting roles. As Chlöe preps her next musical release, she seems to be getting into the groove of collaborating with other artists, potentially starting off the new year with a song featuring 6LACK.

