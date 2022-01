Inter Milan and Juventus are squaring off in the first big game of the new year in Italy. Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri will face each other for the first title of the season: the Supercoppa Italiana. Inter Milan qualified winning last year’s Scudetto back when Antonio Conte was still on the bench and play in the Supercoppa for the first time since they lost 3-0 To AC Milan in 2011, when Allegri was still leading them. On the other hand, Juventus have won the cup nine times, more than any other team in Italy, including last year’s clash against Napoli with Andrea Pirlo on the bench.

UEFA ・ 22 HOURS AGO