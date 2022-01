Badminton Horse Trials TV, or Badminton TV as it will be known, will launch this providing the 5* eventing fixture with its own Livestream service. An accessible package will be available to cover all three disciplines, dressage, cross country and showjumping, as and when they happen, ensuring viewers don’t miss a hoofbeat, wherever they are in the world. A part of the new package, subscribers will also be treated to a cross country preview, videos, year’s gone by highlights and videos.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO