A new study from Oregon Health & Science University found temporary changes to menstruation length following vaccination for Covid-19. The study, to be published today in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, reviewed menstrual tracking data from more than 4,000 Americans using the cycle tracking app Natural Cycles. Researchers found that on average, individuals may experience a change of less than one day in the length of their monthly cycle following vaccination.

