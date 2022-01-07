Mavs Donuts: Luka 'Doubtful' vs. Rockets; Dallas Defense Rising

Here's your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts, where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: LUKA DOUBTFUL TONIGHT VS. ROCKETS

The first donut has a bit of a sour taste as Luka Doncic is doubtful to play in tonight's game with an ankle injury he suffered in Wednesday's win over the Golden State Warriors.

DONUT 2: PUTTING THE D IN BIG D

The Dallas Mavericks have improved their defense tremendously as of late. Read Grant Afseth's takes on how and why the defense is taking steps in the right direction.

DONUT 3: TAKE A STEP BACK AND LISTEN

Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan sit down for the most recent episode of "Mavs Step Back" to talk about the fit with Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the starting backcourt and the team's improving defense.

DONUT 4: MISS DIRK'S RETIREMENT CEREMONY?

Or you just want to watch it again? Click here to watch the historic ceremony.

DONUT 5: A LEGEND-ARY RETURN

The Texas Legends return to action Saturday night in Frisco against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. It's the first game for the team since the league suspended play after a spike in COVID cases and a number of players joining the league on 10-day hardship exception deals.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1972

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-90 for their 33rd straight win, the longest winning streak in major professional sports. The streak would end January 9 in a 120-104 loss to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks. The record still stands 50 years later.

DONUT 7: BUCKS BAIL ON BOOGIE

The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins Thursday. In 17 games with the team, Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

DONUT 8: RUDY GOBERT SIDELINED BY COVID

In a true full circle moment, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID, nearly two years after becoming one of the first NBA players to test positive for the virus.

DONUT 9: WARRIORS BEGINNING TO SLIDE

After losing Wednesday night to the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors struggled again Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans, losing 101-96. Stephen Curry did not play, while Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 32 points.

DONUT 10: GRIZZLIES MAUL PISTONS

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant led all scorers with 22 points as the team beat the Detroit Pistons 118-88.

DONUT 11: BARRETT BEATS THE BUZZER

With 0.5 seconds on the clock, New York Knicks wing R.J. Barrett knocked down a game-winning three off the backboard to beat the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Barrett scored just 13, while Evan Fournier dropped a career-high 41 points against his former team.

The Mavericks are on the schedule tonight and will travel down I-45 to face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.