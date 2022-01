The Utah Jazz suddenly find themselves in a three-game losing skid, and it’s not making Donovan Mitchell happy, to say the least. Mitchell finally had enough of the losing Monday night. Following the Jazz’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, who had no business keeping in step with Utah, let alone beat his team to the tune of a 126-116 score. Mitchell did not hold back when he spoke about his view of the team after such a defeat, perhaps hoping that his anger would wake Utah up.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO