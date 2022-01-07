14 Common Missteps To Avoid When Pursuing Digital Transformation

Omri Orgad, regional managing director at Bright Data, discusses the role that web data collection plays in digital transformation initiatives. The concept of ‘digital transformation’ has evolved from a buzzword into reality over recent years. It can be defined in numerous ways and can come in many forms: from setting up a mobile application or a website to digitally re-formatting an entire company’s database. Often, digital transformation can seem more complex than it actually is. For some, it means upgrading current servers to new ones, while others take it to mean the adoption of new applications for communicating internally. Most people understand digital transformation as the adoption of IoT devices and changing to 5G. Regardless of how you look at it, digital transformation is a way to combine, simplify and integrate processes, data, and technology into a practical and functionable layer within an organisation.

