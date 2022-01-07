The Worst Bluetooth Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Shutterstock

Bluetooth is an extraordinary tech innovation that allows you to share data between devices. But if you have ever relied on it, you also know that it can be draining to your phone battery. There are a few ways to avoid this type of drainage, while continuing to take advantage of Bluetooth’s capabilities. Start here: this is the worst Bluetooth mistake you should stop making — because it ruins your iPhone battery.

You’re Not Connecting To A Device

Is your Bluetooth on even when it’s not in use? This is one of the worst mistakes iPhone users make when it comes to the technology, according to Morshed Alam, founder and editor at Savvy Programmer. “One of the worst Bluetooth mistakes that can quickly drain your iPhone battery is if you have Bluetooth enabled and are not currently using a device or headset connected to it,” Alam says. “This will continue to search for a Bluetooth connection and rapidly drain your battery.”

To avoid this, Alam recommends going into your Settings and disabling Bluetooth when you’re not using it. “If you do need to use Bluetooth frequently, consider purchasing a battery case for your iPhone which will help extend the amount of time you can use it between charges,” Alam says.

Another potential issue, according to Tech Expert Joe Richard, the Founder and Chief Editor at Getpixie, is that your Bluetooth sometimes won't work, and you just don't know why. “In that case, consider checking the Bluetooth versions of both devices,” Richard says. “Make sure the Bluetooth versions are compatible with each other, or else you won't be able to connect your devices. Nowadays, a feature known as Bluetooth Smart is added, which helps in certain situations where one is unable to pair with a device, but it may not always work. So, make sure you have the recent Bluetooth version supporting. Apart from that, make sure not to have a lot of devices connected and left. Disconnect or unpair with devices you do not require anymore.”

Take these steps when you’re using Bluetooth to drastically cut down on the amount of battery power you could be losing.