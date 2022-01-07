ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Worst Bluetooth Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXVRG_0dfOYhrK00
Shutterstock

Bluetooth is an extraordinary tech innovation that allows you to share data between devices. But if you have ever relied on it, you also know that it can be draining to your phone battery. There are a few ways to avoid this type of drainage, while continuing to take advantage of Bluetooth’s capabilities. Start here: this is the worst Bluetooth mistake you should stop making — because it ruins your iPhone battery.

You’re Not Connecting To A Device

Is your Bluetooth on even when it’s not in use? This is one of the worst mistakes iPhone users make when it comes to the technology, according to Morshed Alam, founder and editor at Savvy Programmer. “One of the worst Bluetooth mistakes that can quickly drain your iPhone battery is if you have Bluetooth enabled and are not currently using a device or headset connected to it,” Alam says. “This will continue to search for a Bluetooth connection and rapidly drain your battery.”

To avoid this, Alam recommends going into your Settings and disabling Bluetooth when you’re not using it. “If you do need to use Bluetooth frequently, consider purchasing a battery case for your iPhone which will help extend the amount of time you can use it between charges,” Alam says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrUfi_0dfOYhrK00

Another potential issue, according to Tech Expert Joe Richard, the Founder and Chief Editor at Getpixie, is that your Bluetooth sometimes won't work, and you just don't know why. “In that case, consider checking the Bluetooth versions of both devices,” Richard says. “Make sure the Bluetooth versions are compatible with each other, or else you won't be able to connect your devices. Nowadays, a feature known as Bluetooth Smart is added, which helps in certain situations where one is unable to pair with a device, but it may not always work. So, make sure you have the recent Bluetooth version supporting. Apart from that, make sure not to have a lot of devices connected and left. Disconnect or unpair with devices you do not require anymore.”

Take these steps when you’re using Bluetooth to drastically cut down on the amount of battery power you could be losing.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Iphone Users#Tech#Savvy Programmer#Settings#Getpixie#Bluetooth Smart
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Mental_Floss

Is Your iPhone Recording You? Here’s How to Tell

Since the dawn of the smart tech era, private conversations shared at home have become less private. You are reminded of that every time Siri butts into a conversation, or Instagram shows you an ad for the shoe brand you were discussing five minutes ago. If you're not willing to quit your iPhone cold turkey, there is a way to identify any secret recordings that may be happening on your device.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
WSOC Charlotte

New iPhone iOS update has a feature you should turn on before you die

This week, Apple released its iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 updates adding an App Privacy Report, improvements to the Hide My Email feature and an iPhone feature you should turn on before you die. The new feature, called the Legacy Contact, allows you to choose who will be allowed to access most of what is in your Apple iCloud account when you die. (Click here to see the full list of what can be accessed.)
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
TODAY.com

The 1st thing you should do if you get a message an Apple AirTag is tracking you

Police are warning people to be vigilant after receiving reports of Apple AirTags being used to follow individuals without their knowledge. The small tracking devices, which are about the size of a quarter, made headlines recently when Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, revealed that someone had slipped an AirTag into her coat pocket while she was out with friends in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Disabling these iOS features will improve your iPhone's battery life

Apple did a great job with the batteries on this year's iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has incredible battery life. And that is even after taking into consideration the 120Hz refresh rate on the "Pro" variants and the 5G connectivity on all four models. The 4352mAh capacity on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the largest found on any iPhone ever.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Ways to Fake GPS Location on Your Phone

It's an indisputable fact that faking location on iPhone or Android devices was once considered to be a breathtaking task!Well, gone are the days when you can't access certain applications or websites on your phone just because they're not supported in your region. All thanks to the continuous evolution in technology that has brought about the advent of advanced virtual location software. Yes, with an advanced virtual location tool, accessing all location-based apps on your mobile will be just like a walk in the park.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

How to Stop Your HomePod Mini Draining Your iPhone Battery

If (like me!) you were lucky to get a new HomePod mini or two for Christmas, you may have noticed that your iPhone battery is draining a lot quicker than it did before. You’re not going mad, it probably is! And there is a simple way to fix it.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

3 Battery-Saving Hacks Tech Experts Swear By (Especially For Older iPhones!)

If you have one foot out the door, heading to the Apple store, stop and reconsider. Are you only dreaming of a new device because the one you currently have can’t hold a charge for longer than a few hours? Before you spend a ton of money on a brand new iPhone, make sure the one you’re using doesn’t simply require a little battery-saving TLC. Just because your phone is a bit older does not mean it can’t keep ticking. Tech Expert Dominic Harper, founder of Debt Bombshell, agrees that the iPhone’s rapidly depleting battery is vexing. But here are three battery-saving hacks that he swears by, especially for older iPhones.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Poll: Which design should Apple have used for its Battery Pack accessory for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13?

The MagSafe Battery Pack was one of Apple’s most controversial products of 2021. Launched for the iPhone 12 and naturally expanded to the iPhone 13 line, it received mixed reviews about its design and usability. Apart from that, today we discovered a prototype of this product that had a glossy finish. If you could choose, which design should Apple have used for its MagSafe Battery Pack accessory?
CELL PHONES
Online Rocket

Common Car Maintenance Mistakes You Should Avoid

This article on common car maintenance mistakes you should avoid will help car owners understand what issues to look for when they fix their vehicles. After you have read this, you hopefully will not struggle under the same mistakes as many. Not Checking the Tire Pressure. Although potential flats should...
CARS
CNET

These 2 quick iPhone tips will change how you read articles on your phone

One of the challenges of reading trending news, short stories and other written works on your iPhone is distractions on the page. It seems like every website in Safari has them: advertisements, banners and autoplaying videos, just to name a few. And with the text already being as small as it is on your smartphone, you could do without these interruptions.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy