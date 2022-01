The current generation of influencers have promoted the same narrative time and time again saying how hard they work in order to make ends meet. And today Molly-Mae has finally been called out for it. If you haven’t heard then Molly-Mae basically said everyone has the same 24 hours in a day as someone as rich and famous as Beyoncé – she essentially took a shit all over social inequality and said everyone in life has a level playing field. What a load of complete and utter bullshit. Some of the hardest working people I know are also some of the poorest. Nothing grates on me more than influencers who spout nonsense and say hard work makes you rich because that demonises poor people and makes them seem lazy. Seriously, how is it even possible to be this far off the mark?

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO