San Antonio, TX

Time, channel to watch Penn State signees in the All-American Bowl; more Lions updates to end the week: Newsstand

By Gregory Pickel about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Penn State signee and Team East running back Nicholas Singleton is one of four future Nittany Lions playing in Saturday's All-American Bowl. (Lettermen Row/Birm)

Penn State signees are one day closer to playing high school competition for the final time.

Four Nittany Lions will go through a walk-through today in San Antonio, Tex., prior to Saturday’s All-American game.

Information on how to watch the contest headlines today’s newsstand, but it’s not the only Nittany Lions news to know as the first full week of January comes to a close.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college football on Jan. 7.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with everything you need to know for the All-American game.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Alamo Dome. NBC will televise the East vs. West matchup. It will also be streamed on Peacock, which is the network’s pay-for streaming service.

As for the uniforms Penn State signees will wear, quarterback Drew Allar will wear No. 15. Back Nick Singleton will sport a No. 10 uniform. End Dani Dennis-Sutton sports No. 33, and linebacker Keon Wylie will be in No. 23.

After the game, Allar and Singleton will head almost immediately to State College for the start of the spring semester. Dennis-Sutton and Wylie, meanwhile, will arrive later this year.

Finally, Allar and Singleton are finalists for the All-American Bowl offensive player of the year award.

Finally, for this section, On3 is expected to release its initial NIL 100 rankings today.

The unique and exclusive data will show athletes value per post metrics while also showing the college football players poised to profit most off of their popularity at any given time.

Headlines of the day

Penn State players get their first extended look at new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz during bowl prep: Gallen, PennLive

Penn State key dates: Setting the Nittany Lion football calendar in 2022: Bauer, BWI

Smith, Brown Added To COVID-19 List; Parsons Out: Eatman, Cowboys.com

Penn State QB Competition? Reasons for optimism and hoops: BWI Daily: Frank Carr, BWI

Penn State Wrestling Continues to Build a Championship Lineup: Wogenrich, SI

With P.J. Mustipher back, attention turns to 2 other needed defensive linemen returns: Pickel, BWI

Secret to Nick Singleton’s success? How a unique drive leads Penn State’s ‘perfect storm’: Bodani, York Daily Record

East head coach Tim Roken gives his thoughts on Penn State All-Americans: Snyder, BWI

Here are the 3 questions that PSU football will need to answer heading into the offseason: Centre Daily Times

Brady Berge says he’s coming back to Penn State wrestling; how could it impact the Lions’ lineup?: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“He prepares like a professional. He’s the first one out at practice everyday. In meetings he asks all the right questions.

“He’s always working hard to make sure we’re on the same page in terms of the different schemes. Drew is really doing everything he can to build for that next level. He’s about to take that next step here in a week and move up to Penn State. I have no doubt that he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

–All-American Bowl Team East head coach Tim Roken on Penn State quarterback signee Drew Allar.

Comments / 0

 

