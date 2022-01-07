ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Cloud Announces Public Preview of BigQuery Native JSON

WebProNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Cloud announced a public preview of their BigQuery Native JSON data type, bringing support for semi-structured data in BigQuery. JSON is a popular format for storing data, since it doesn’t require a structured scheme like a traditional database....

www.webpronews.com

Related
TechRadar

Hackers are abusing Google Docs to bypass security protections

Google Docs make collaborating in real-time with colleagues a seamless experience but hackers have found ways to leverage these capabilities to send malicious links to unsuspecting users. Back in June of last year, researchers at Check Point-owned Avanan discovered an exploit in the search giant's office software that allowed an...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semi Structured Data#Big News#Bigquery Native#Json#Google Cloud Tech#Data Engineer#Dena Co Ltd
The Independent

Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

What is challenging cloud native policy management?

Nirmata announced a report that features an analysis of the current cloud native policy management market adoption, including the technologies used and the challenges that organizations face. The study surveyed over 600 IT professionals who are using Kubernetes. The survey highlights that nearly 50 percent of users in cloud native...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

CN: Partnership with Google Cloud ups ante for integrating technology

Earlier this month, Canadian railway CN announced that it would be working with Google Cloud via a seven-year partnership aimed at catapulting CN’s current technological efforts into what CN calls “digital scheduled railroading” (DSR), or the next stage following precision scheduled railroading. CN (NYSE: CNI) says DSR...
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

Why Cloud Native Needs Monitoring-as-Code and Infrastructure-as-Code

To manage the complexities of today’s cloud native infrastructure, there’s an increasing need for IT monitoring technology, often referred to as observability. As core building blocks of this trend, two sophisticated technologies are rapidly developing: Monitoring-as-Code and Infrastructure-as-Code. Let’s dig into these emerging technologies and look at how...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Searchengineland.com

Google Search Console testing announcement bar

Google is testing a new announcement bar or tab at the top of the Google Search Console interface. The bar does not yet seem to function properly but has three levels of announcements depending on the urgency of the information. Types of announcements. Google Search Console shows these three types...
INTERNET
Investor's Business Daily

Digital Turbine Stock Reverses Down Amid 'Strategic Partnership' With Google Cloud

Digital Turbine (APPS) on Tuesday announced a "multiyear strategic partnership" with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform. APPS stock initially rose on the news but reversed down as the Nasdaq composite fell. The mobile app and advertising software maker said it'll work with Google cloud partner SADA to build products for...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experiences With Google Cloud

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technologies, SeABank can optimize costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Prancer Enterprise Announces The Release Of Cloud Security Automation As Code (Susa) To The General Public

Prancer Enterprise announces the release of the Cloud Security Automation as Code (Susa) framework to the general public. This Open Source framework helps organizations to deploy secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates to the cloud. Prancer Cloud Security Automation as Code (Susa) offering is a cloud provisioning engine with built-in Static Code Analysis (SCA) for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) based on Prancer’s popular security platform.
BUSINESS
scmagazine.com

Google Cloud acquires SOAR provider Siemplify for a reported $500 million

Google Cloud announced Tuesday it had acquired Siemplify, a leading Israeli security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider that Google believes will enhance its goal of delivering a modern threat management stack. Analysts say the buy makes Google Cloud more competitive against Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Sunil Potti,...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft loses HoloLens team members to Meta and rival metaverse companies

Members of the approximately 1,500-person strong Microsoft HoloLens team have been leaving. Many of them have transitioned to rival augmented reality company, Meta. Apple has also seen some of its workers transition to Meta. As its new name would imply, Meta (formerly Facebook) is going all-in on the metaverse. In...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

2022 Cloud Roadmap: Transitioning Media Workflows to the Public Cloud Featured

The media industry expects an ever-faster rollout of new capabilities, driven by the pace of the competition and, to a large extent, by the new era of streaming service providers. To achieve speed and cost-effectiveness the public cloud is quickly becoming the optimal approach for telcos, TV operators, and other media businesses to deploy new media services. Research from Markets and Markets predicts that cloud-based video streaming solutions will grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025. However, navigating one’s journey to the cloud and understanding the available migration routes, deployment options, and operational approaches remains a complex undertaking. In 2022, we will see telcos and TV operators experiment and innovate their media services through the public cloud while re-defining their relationships with Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and technology vendors. The result will be more dynamic, engaging, and efficient media services.
TECHNOLOGY
Dark Reading

Google Buys Siemplify to Get Ahead in Cloud Security

Google has acquired security services provider Siemplify in an effort to add security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities to its Google Cloud security portfolio, augment its Chronicle security analytics platform, and further its efforts to make security "invisible," the two companies announced today. While neither company officially disclosed the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Firstlight Media Joins Google Cloud Marketplace To Streamline OTT Deployment

Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry’s accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms with the announcement that Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business...
INTERNET
InfoQ.com

Google Cloud Embraces Security Orchestration Through Siemplify Acquisition

Google has announced the acquisition of security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider Siemplify, with the aim to integrate SOAR capabilities into its own Google Chronicle security solution. Both Google and Siemplify highlight the growing number of cyberattacks and threats among the factors that can motivate investing to improve security...
SOFTWARE
CIO

How CIOs Can Lead the Charge in the Era of the Cloud Native Enterprise

If there’s one thing businesses have learned over the last 12-18 months, it’s that resilience, agility, and adaptability are more important than ever. Modern organizations must be able to rapidly respond to unexpected disruption, be that a global pandemic or a cyber-attack. At the same time, they must...
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Google Acquires Security Firm Siemplify, Plans To Roll It Into Cloud Services

Google has acquired little-known Israel-based cybersecurity firm Siemplify, and plans to roll the company into its cloud services division. The unconfirmed price of the acquisition is reportedly $500 million. When the three co-founders created the company, security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) as a category in cybersecurity did not yet...
BUSINESS

