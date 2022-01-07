Google Cloud Announces Public Preview of BigQuery Native JSON

The media industry expects an ever-faster rollout of new capabilities, driven by the pace of the competition and, to a large extent, by the new era of streaming service providers. To achieve speed and cost-effectiveness the public cloud is quickly becoming the optimal approach for telcos, TV operators, and other media businesses to deploy new media services. Research from Markets and Markets predicts that cloud-based video streaming solutions will grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025. However, navigating one’s journey to the cloud and understanding the available migration routes, deployment options, and operational approaches remains a complex undertaking. In 2022, we will see telcos and TV operators experiment and innovate their media services through the public cloud while re-defining their relationships with Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and technology vendors. The result will be more dynamic, engaging, and efficient media services.

