Consumers’ holiday shopping behaviors have been thrown off course for the past two years, with the economic impacts of the global health crisis prompting many consumers to prioritize saving over splurging. One study found that consumers spent an average of $312 between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday last year, representing a 14% drop compared to the same period in 2019. It also revealed that 80% of shoppers planned to spend either the same amount as they did in 2020 or even less in 2021, making an already competitive time of year even more so for enterprising retailers.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO