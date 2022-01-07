98-year-old San Angelo WWII veteran receives his high school diploma

Donald Huisinga, a 98 year old San Angelo World War Two veteran, has received his high school diploma nearly 80 years after he was drafted and missed his commencement ceremony.

Huisinga is from Iowa and he was drafted while still a senior at the now-closed Auburn High School in west central Iowa.

Huisinga was in basic training when his class graduated in 1943.

This week, the principal from the new high school that replaced Auburn flew down with Huisinga's diploma which was presented to him at the San Angelo Veterans Affairs Clinic.

Principal Kevin Litterer said to Huisinga "you will be hereby recognized as a member of the graduating class of Auburn High School, Class of 1943." The audience packing the Veterans Affairs lobby burst into applause.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter