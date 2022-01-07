ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Funeral set for Euless police officer killed by suspected drunk driver

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

The funeral for Euless police officer Alex Cervantes has been scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Keller.

In November, Cervantes was killed by an accused drunk driver in Lake Worth. His wife was in a coma for about three weeks but is now out of the hospital. The couple's ten and eleven-year-old sons were also in the hospital but have returned home.

The suspect, Dylan Molina, remains jailed on a list of charges including intoxicated manslaughter.

Ahead of tomorrow's funeral, a visitation will be held tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home on Precinct Line Road in Hurst.

