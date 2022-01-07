ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How can I tell if I have a cold, the flu or COVID?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hVCA_0dfOSLQC00

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap.

The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.

Exposed to COVID? How long to quarantine, according to CDC guidelines

The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don’t experience any symptoms, but it’s still possible for them to spread it.

Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and COVID-19, says Kristen Coleman, as assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Symptoms specific to COVID-19 include the loss of taste or smell.

Common colds, meanwhile, tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat. Fevers are more common with the flu.

Despite some false portrayals online, the viruses have not merged to create a new illness. But it’s possible to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which some are calling “flurona.”

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

“A co-infection of any kind can be severe or worsen your symptoms altogether,” says Coleman. “If influenza cases continue to rise, we can expect to see more of these types of viral co-infections in the coming weeks or months.”

With many similar symptoms caused by the three virus types, testing remains the best option to determine which one you may have. At-home tests for flu aren’t as widely available as those for COVID-19, but some pharmacies offer testing for both viruses at the same time, Coleman notes. This can help doctors prescribe the right treatment.

Omicron now accounts for 91% of Colorado COVID cases

Laboratories might also be able to screen samples for various respiratory viruses, including common cold viruses. But most do not have the capacity to routinely do this, especially during a COVID-19 surge, Coleman says.

Getting vaccinated helps reduce the spread of the viruses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe to get a flu and COVID-19 shot or booster at the same time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
FOX31 Denver

Mental health response for victims of the Marshall Fire

There are many resources available to those effected by the Marshall Fire. Janine D’Anniballe is the Director of Trauma Services with Mental Health Colorado and she shares the impact of these cumulative traumas in our community, symptoms of acute stress, coping strategies and how to cultivate hope and resilience.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Symptoms#Influenza#Flu Shot#Colds#Covid#Cdc#Omicron#Laboratories
FOX31 Denver

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX31 Denver

New year beauty tips to keep throughout the year

Many individuals find the New Year the perfect time to make resolutions, set goals, and try new things or make life improvements. New Year’s Resolutions can range from life-changing to small but meaningful. The simpler the goal, the more likely you are to achieve success. Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Healthy Lifestyle expert, is sharing three […]
SKIN CARE
FOX31 Denver

Easy simple ways to avoid early financial burnout

Nicole Lapin a NYT best-selling author and America’s go-to money expert who has disrupted the traditionally male-dominated finance space by empowering female audiences to take charge of their money and careers through her successful books Rich Bitch, Boss Bitch, Becoming Super Woman and soon-to-be-released Miss Independent (release date Feb 1, 2022). Nicole’s tips on staying motivated in 2022 and avoiding […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy