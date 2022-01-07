HOROSCOPE SIGNS: The Ideal Bed Time For You

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

TIME: 9:00PM

Reason you should go to sleep early is because your days are always incredibly busy and always packed with many different chores and activities. You need every hour of sleep you can get so you’re at your best when push comes to shove.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

TIME: 10:00PM

Taurus loooooove early mornings. They enjoy going on a run once they wake up and taking their time enjoying their coffee. For them, mornings, is the best time of the day to get their stuff done. 10 pm is perfect for you because not only does it give you a healthy amount of sleep, but you also don't have to sacrifice your night life either.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

TIME: 11:00PM

Gemini’s have a really bad habit of staying up way too late. Sometimes, they have too much on their minds that they simply can’t sleep! But they prefer to get up early to get a head start on their day, so they try to sleep early if they can. 11 PM, isn’t considered early but you still get some sleep that way you’re not be miserable in the morning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

TIME: 10:30PM

Cancers like to get up early, but they tend to stay up late. It might be hard for them to get to bed before 11, but they definitely can benefit from getting more sleep. Cancers need to conserve their energy so that they feel rested and relaxed for the rest of the day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

TIME: 12:00AM

Leos have a really hard time going to sleep early. There’s just way too much for them to do at night. Leos likes to stay up late to talk to friends or just to watch their favorite TV shows. They’re never really ready for the morning, no matter how many hours of sleep they get.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

TIME: 8:00PM

Virgo’s live their life planning ahead. To get the head start, they need to get up early. Virgo’s are calculated and they need to make sure they have great energy first thing in the morning to get everything done and out of the way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

TIME: 12:00AM

Libra’s are not morning people. They’re usually grumpy in the morning and can’t seem to get up without hitting the snooze button at least a dozen times. They just like to stay up late to unwind after a long day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

TIME: 1:00AM

Scorpio’s are total night owls. They love staying up late to read or watch Netflix, and they honestly just don't want to miss a thing, no matter how late it might be. They usually hate mornings and wake up feeling groggy and tired, no matter WHAT.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

TIME: 2:00AM

Sagittarius are the true night owls. They get all their best work done in the middle of the night and they have the most energy when they’re able to sleep in til noon. They feel great when they can get their day started mid-afteroon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

TIME: 10:00PM

Capricorns love being responsible. They never slack off on their duties and In order for them to get the most out of their day, they need to get up early. Not too early, not too late, 10pm gives them the perfect amount of sleep for what they need to get done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

TIME: 12:00AM

Aquarius think it’s peaceful to stay up late by themselves. They love reading books and writing in their journal late at night. It’s their ME time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

TIME: 11:00PM

Pisces are not really morning people. Their bed is their favorite place to be. Sometimes they like go to to bed early and sleep in as much as they can. And that’s mainly because they really enjoy dreaming.