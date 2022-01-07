Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to mobilize the Democratic Party behind the single most important policy challenge it faces: stopping the Republican Party’s war on voting rights. As Democrats seek to shake off a challenging 2021 that saw the party...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a high-stakes showdown Wednesday in Parliament that could help defuse a crisis over claims that he and his staff broke coronavirus lockdown rules by holding illicit parties — or fan the flames even further. Opponents and allies alike want...
(CNN) — Students in the nation's third-largest school district will be back in their classrooms Wednesday after a dispute between the Chicago Teachers Union and city officials over Covid-19 mitigation measures kept them out of school for a week. Teachers in the district returned to work Tuesday, the day...
Some hearts are made of gold, but one man’s is now made entirely of a pig after he has undergone the world’s first successful heart transplant from a genetically modified pig to save his life, according to a recent New York Times report. "It’s working and it looks...
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it will distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month. It also vowed...
Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
An American Airlines flight preparing to take off from Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls, CBS Miami reports. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement and said the passenger was taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to...
Comments / 0