ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’ve Hiked the Same Mountain Every Month for 15 Years. Here’s What I’ve Learned.

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. As I approached the summit of the peak I’ve dubbed Weathertop for the 180th month in a row, I reflected on the goal...

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
backpacker.com

Covid Canceled Our Wedding—So We Went on the Hike of Our Lives Instead

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. By any seasoned backpacker’s measure, the 38.5-mile-long Trans-Catalina Trail (TCT) on California’s Santa Catalina Island is a luxurious experience. Managed by the Catalina Conservancy,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
backpacker.com

How to Plan a Bucket-List Backpacking Trip

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Once-in-a-lifetime backpacking trips are just that: once in a lifetime. So when the opportunity to plan one arises, don’t miss a beat. Use these...
LIFESTYLE
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: I’ve lost the trail. Now what?

Being lost in the wilderness is a frightening experience, yet there are some easy and inexpensive ways to improve your situation and find your intended route. In 2021, Summit County Rescue Group fielded a record number of calls for assistance. Of the 215 calls placed to Summit County’s 911 call center, a large number were from people who had simply lost the trail.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
backpacker.com

Your Strangest Winter Camping Questions, Answered

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. How do I avoid condensation in my tent?. Some condensation is unavoidable in the winter, but you can mitigate it substantially by taking advantage...
SKIING
Mashed

You've Been Storing Limes And Lemons Wrong Your Entire Life

We are all out here trying to be adults and sometimes we have no idea what we're doing. For example, TikTok user @sidneyraz has dedicated their entire account to things they wish they would've known earlier, and it's super relatable. Their account includes everyday tasks that many of us have been doing inefficiently or incorrectly without even knowing it, like measuring sticky foods or tying running shoes.
LIFESTYLE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

We’ve tested almost every model of Theragun, here’s how to choose what’s right for you

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Between yard work, exercising and being in front of a computer for extended periods of time seven days a week, it’s unfortunately far too easy for me to develop stiffness and minor aches and pains in a variety of muscles. To alleviate the discomfort I frequently […]
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Earthquake
backpacker.com

Fee-Free Days: Here’s When You Can Get Into the National Parks for Free This Year

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Looking to get in a lot of adventure without spending any cash? The National Park Service will waive entrance fees on five days in 2022, allowing hikers, campers, and other visitors to get some much-needed time in America’s most beautiful spots while also sticking to their budget.
LIFESTYLE
success.com

This Digital Nomad Couple Sold Everything to Travel the World in a Sailboat—Here’s What They’ve Learned About Life, Goal Setting and Relationships

Her name is Polar Seal. She’s 40 feet long, bright white with a thin blue stripe down each side and a monochromatic logo of a seal at the helm. To the sailing community, she’s a 2007 Beneteau Oceanis 40 with a two-cabin layout. To Ryan Ellison and Sophie Darsy (@ryan_and_sophie_sailing), she’s a vehicle to carry them across the Atlantic (for the third time); she’s an office for their respective careers; but most importantly, she’s been home for nearly four years. They are what’s known as “liveaboards,” a breed of digital nomad on the water, with Sophie managing their digital brand, Ryan & Sophie Sailing, while Ryan works as a business development consultant.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

Outside Gear Spotlight: Danner Trail 2650 Mid GTX

This gear and more like it are now available in the new Outside Shop, where Outside+ members receive a $50 discount on qualified purchases of $100 or more*. Learn more about Outside+ here. This boot’s name alludes to the mileage of the Pacific Crest Trail, and it will let you...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Hiking
TheConversationAU

New Zealand summers are getting hotter – and humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects

It’s not a mirage, our summers are getting hotter on average and we are experiencing more extremely hot days. News from NIWA that 2021 was New Zealand’s hottest year on record fits with the long term trend. Analysis of 70 years of data has shown extreme hot days are increasing at a rate faster than average temperature increases across Aotearoa. At the same time, rainfall is decreasing in many areas. Recent heat waves are associated with a current La Niña event. Warming ocean waters around Aotearoa and northeasterly winds drive warmer air temperatures. A second contributing factor is atmospheric blocking slowing...
ENVIRONMENT
backpacker.com

Animal Tracks in Snow: How to Recognize Common Critters’ Prints

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Winter is an especially great time to go hunting for animal tracks in the snow. In summer, animals’ prints can be difficult to spot on packed dirt trails. But snow preserves them, allowing hikers to experience the busyness of the forest in a new way. Follow these tips to spot and identify animal tracks in the snow.
ANIMALS
backpacker.com

Slopes to City: The Best Way to Spend 48 Hours in Reno and Tahoe

Deep powdery snow, sunny skies, relaxed vibes, exciting nightlife options and plenty of delicious food make Reno Tahoe the ideal hub for skiers, mountain enthusiasts and travelers everywhere. With so many ski resorts you’ll need two hands to count them—all covered in some of the best snow you’ll find on the planet—there’s ski terrain for everyone from beginner, to family cruisers, to big-mountain crushers. Only have 48 hours to pack in as much of Reno Tahoe as possible? Use our template as a guide to experiencing it all.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Tiny Caribbean Island You've Never Heard Of Is a Diver's Paradise — and It Just Opened Its First Luxury Hotel

In 2018, an estimated 1.4 billion people took an international vacation. In the same year, some 4.3 billion scheduled flights took off to destinations around the globe. These numbers make it hard to believe that travelers have left any stone unturned in finding all the hidden gem destinations. But, dear reader, I'm here to tell you such treasures do still exist. And we're here to share one with you: the Dutch island of St. Eustatius.
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

Researchers Spot First Right Whale Of The Season In Cape Cod Bay

WELLFLEET (CBS) — Scientists made a “very lucky” find to kick off whale season recently. Two researchers from the Center for Coastal Studies got a good look at a critically endangered juvenile North Atlantic right whale in Cape Cod Bay, the first sighting of the season. The 2019 calf was spotted in late December off the coast of Wellfleet. There are only 336 North Atlantic right whales known to be left in the world. Most of them typically come to Cape Cod Bay in winter and spring to feed on zooplankton. The right whale calf in Cape Cod Bay (Credit: Center for Coastal Studies image taken under NOAA permit #25740) “We know right whales are here in most years in December, but we got very lucky to see one already skim‐feeding this time of year,” scientist Christy Hudak said in a statement. “When they arrive in fall and winter months, they tend to be much morecryptic, with long dive times.” Center for Coastal Studies researchers will be out looking for whales for the next five months, with a close eye on how many calves will be born this year.    
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy