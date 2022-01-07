Siyata Mobile Stock (SYTA): Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) – a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Black Diamond Therapeutics announcing today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for its MasterKey inhibitor BDTX-1535, an irreversible, mutant selective, brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic mutations of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) expressed in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and intrinsic and acquired resistance EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). And the company expects to initiate the Phase 1 study of BDTX-1535 in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to provide a clinical update in the second half of 2023.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO