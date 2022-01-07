Xavier Henderson second key returner for Michigan State football

Like wide receiver Jayden Reed , safety Xavier Henderson has more to do at Michigan State.

The third-team All-Big Ten selection announced Thursday he's returning for a fifth season with the Spartans instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I'll be back next year," he said via Twitter.

Henderson, the leader of MSU's defense, paced the team in tackles this season and also produced 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and a pick. He originally intended to enter the draft after this season, but decided to use his extra year of eligibility from the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Henderson and Reed are two key returners from a team that went 11-2, capped off with a win over Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

On the flip side, RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Jalen Nailor, TE Connor Heyward and OL Kevin Jarvis have all entered the draft.