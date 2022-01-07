ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Xavier Henderson second key returner for Michigan State football

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJcyj_0dfOPBUJ00

Like wide receiver Jayden Reed , safety Xavier Henderson has more to do at Michigan State.

The third-team All-Big Ten selection announced Thursday he's returning for a fifth season with the Spartans instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I'll be back next year," he said via Twitter.

Henderson, the leader of MSU's defense, paced the team in tackles this season and also produced 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and a pick. He originally intended to enter the draft after this season, but decided to use his extra year of eligibility from the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Henderson and Reed are two key returners from a team that went 11-2, capped off with a win over Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

On the flip side, RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Jalen Nailor, TE Connor Heyward and OL Kevin Jarvis have all entered the draft.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jarvis
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
On3.com

John Rhys Plumlee announces transfer destination

Former Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has announced his intention to transfer to the UCF Knights. Plumlee entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Plumlee began his career at Ole Miss as a quarterback, throwing for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Returner#American Football#Spartans#Xhenn5#Msu#Covid#Rb Kenneth Walker Iii#Wr
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Disappointing 2021 Season

One NFL team has decided to fire its head coach. On Sunday morning, the Denver Broncos announced they have part ways with Vic Fangio after a disappointing 2021 season. Fangio was hired by the Broncos in 2019 after spending four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. "This...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh Sounds Desperate to Leave Michigan

After finally slaying the Ohio State dragon, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe he's done everything he set out to do at his alma mater and is ready to bolt the collegiate levels and return to the lucratively-greener pastures of the NFL. Don't believe me? Just listen to...
NFL
On3.com

Jameson Williams suffers non-contact injury in national championship

Alabama’s offense, which is already suffering from injuries, may have lost yet another tool in Jameson Williams. Williams, a star wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Alabama’s national championship contest with Georgia. His injury came shortly after Alabama lost wide receiver John Metchie to a torn ACL in the SEC Championship.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy