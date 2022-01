It’s time for a title shot. The WWE women’s division has come a very long way and what used to be little more than a joke is now one of the more important things in all of the company. Seeing one of the Women’s Titles on the line is now a big deal and we will get to see that again at the Royal Rumble, as we now have a brand new #1 contender to one of the championships.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO