Bottom Line: Yes, that’s literally true with a Republican governor and Republican controlled legislature, though that’s nothing new over the past 20+ years. What is new is Florida’s Republican Party leading voter registration entering a new year. That’s not happened until now. During the holidays Florida’s Division of Elections updated voter registration reflecting all voter registrations as of November 30th. The purging of partisans from voter rolls continued late into the year. Despite huge population growth, through the first 11 months of the year, there were nearly 281,000 fewer Floridians eligible to vote. That’s the result of voters having been removed from rolls by the state as they reconcile those currently eligible to vote in Florida along with a lack of urgency for new voter registrations in an off-election year. That’s likely about to change as we enter the midterm election cycle.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO