Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 4 days ago
The Washington Wizards (19-19) travel to the Windy City Friday for an 8 p.m. ET game against the Chicago Bulls (25-10) at the United Center. Below, we look at the Wizards vs. Bulls odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Washington has alternated between winning and losing in the last five games with the latest being a 114-111 loss to the Houston Rockets at home as 7-point favorites.

Over the past two weeks, the Wizards are 3-4 straight-up (SU), 5-2 ATS and 5-2 O/U with the 17th-ranked non-garbage time net rating at plus-0.2 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Chicago has won eight straight games, which includes two straight buzzer-beater victories by Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan, one over the Wizards, 120-119, New Year’s Day.

In the last 14 days, Chicago is 6-0 SU, 3-3 ATS and 3-3 O/U with the sixth-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-6.7 points per 100 possessions, per CTG.

Wizards at Bulls odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Wizards +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Bulls -290 (bet $290 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wizards +6.5 (-110) | Bulls -6.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Wizards at Bulls key injuries

Wizards

  • PF Davis Bertans (foot) doubtful
  • PF Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols) questionable
  • PF Rui Hachimura (reconditioning) out
  • SG Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols) out
  • PG Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols) out

Bulls

  • SG Alex Caruso (health and safety protocols) out

Wizards at Bulls odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wizards 114, Bulls 109

SPRINKLE on the WIZARDS (+225) for a tiny wager, if at all, because I like Washington plus the points enough where I’ll sprinkle on the underdog’s money line.

The Bulls (-290) has won its last three games by a combined seven points, two of which were by DeRozan buzzer-beaters. Also, these teams met this past weekend, and it’s hard beating the same team twice in a short period.

Furthermore, Chicago has top-heavy production so if either DeRozan or Zach LaVine have an off-shooting night, the Bulls are in trouble. Chicago’s bench scores the second-fewest points per game (PPG) at 26.3 PPG whereas Washington’s bench scores the seventh-most at 37.2 PPG.

On top of that, the Wizards could be getting back a sneaky crucial piece in Harrell, and PGs Spencer Dinwiddie and Raul Neto returned for Washington last game.

The return of these players just pads Washington’s edge in depth over Chicago. Plus Harrell and Neto are second and third in adjusted on/off net rating on the Wizards roster.

Again, the plan is to bet Chicago plus the points heavier, but I’ll SPRINKLE on the WIZARDS (+225).

Definitely BET the WIZARDS +6.5 (-110) heavier than, or instead of, their money line.

The Bulls -6.5 (-110) are the hottest team in the NBA, but they haven’t covered in their last three wins. On the other hand, the Wizards are treading water but have covered six of their last eight games.

Moreover, Washington is 5-0 ATS in its last five games versus teams with a winning record and 4-0 ATS following a loss. The bottom line is this is a good time to sell high on the Bulls and buy low on the Wizards.

The WIZARDS +6.5 (-110) is my favorite wager in this game.

“LEAN” to the OVER 222.5 (-112) because there are several trends supporting a bet on the Over in this spot.

For example, Washington has gone Over the total in five of their last six games as a road underdog, Chicago has gone Over the total in 14 of their last 19 games played on three or more rest days and the first Wizards-Bulls meeting Saturday soared Over the total by 18 points.

However, my favorite bet in this game are the Washington sides so I wouldn’t hit the total too hard here.

