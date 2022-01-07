ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Which Type of Diabetes Is Worse for the Eyes?

By Joseph Gustaitis
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with diabetes are much more likely to develop eye disorders and vision loss than people who don’t have the disease. According to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, nearly a third of Americans 45 and over with diabetes have cataracts and nearly one out of 10 have diabetic retinopathy,...

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com

Newton Kansan

First person seemingly cured of Type 1 diabetes

Dear Doctors: As someone who was born with Type 1 diabetes, I’m very interested in any new advances that make it easier to live with this disease. I’ve recently heard on the news that someone has actually been cured. Is that possible? Is there going to be a treatment soon?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Vaccines Don’t Cause Type 1 Diabetes, Says New Report

A study based on data collected from more than half a million children has concluded that those who follow the recommended vaccine schedule are not more likely than others to develop type 1 diabetes. It comes as welcome information in this frightful COVID-19 moment, when vaccines are much in the news.
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Op-Ed: A ‘Cure’ for Diabetes? The Last Miles

That’s what headlines across the nation and around the world recently proclaimed after clinical trial results showed that the first human subject of a stem cell-derived replacement therapy needed 91% less insulin after just a half dose of the therapy. As a scientist, head of the largest global nonprofit...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
umassmed.edu

Vitamin D shows promise for children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

Adding a safe, inexpensive and easy to administer form of vitamin D to treatment for children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes shows promise to improve measures of disease progression. Results of a randomized clinical trial comparing ergocalciferol supplementation to placebo, conducted by Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, MD, is published in the January issue of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.
WORCESTER, MA
ajmc.com

Top 5 Most-Read Type 1 Diabetes Articles of 2021

The most popular type 1 diabetes articles published in 2021 included new research on screening and updated coverage policy. 2021’s most-read articles on type 1 diabetes (T1D) touched on a wide array of topics, from islet transplantation to CMS coverage eligibility. Additional popular articles included research on optimal T1D screening ages, the effects of maternal diet, and approval of an interchangeable biosimilar.
MIAMI, FL
EurekAlert

The unexpected benefits of fat in type 2 diabetes

With nearly 10% of the world’s population affected, type 2 diabetes is a major public health issue. An excessively sedentary lifestyle and a too-caloric diet encourage the development of this metabolic disease by altering the functioning of pancreatic cells and making blood sugar regulation less effective. However, fat, which is often cited as the ideal culprit, could be rehabilitated. Indeed, fat does not necessarily aggravate the disease and could even play a protective role: by studying insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, have shown that these cells suffered less from excess sugar when they had previously been exposed to fat. By investigating the cellular mechanisms at work, the researchers discovered how a cycle of fat storage and mobilisation allows cells to adapt to excess sugar. These results, published in the journal Diabetologia, highlight an unexpected biological mechanism that could be used as a lever to delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Evidence Lacking to Screen Children and Teens for Prediabetes and Type 2

There isn’t enough evidence to recommend routine prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screening for children and teens, according to the latest findings on the topic from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The USPSTF is an independent, nonprofit and nongovernmental panel of volunteer medical experts who are tasked...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
