ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rr3eP_0dfOLgEC00

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) meet the Brooklyn Nets (24-12) Friday in a rematch of last season’s second-round Eastern Conference playoff series. The tip-off at Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Milwaukee defeated Brooklyn 4-3 in an exhilarating best-of-seven second-round playoff series last season en route to an NBA championship. Last regular season, the Bucks were 2-1 straight-up (SU) and ATS versus the Nets.

The Bucks have lost back-to-back games to the Detroit Pistons 115-106 Monday and the Toronto Raptors 117-111 Wednesday.

Over the past two weeks, Milwaukee is 5-2 SU, 4-3 ATS and 5-2 O/U with the seventh-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-6.0 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Brooklyn snapped its three-game losing skid Friday when won at the Indiana Pacers 129-121 but failed to cover as 8.5-point road favorites. It was Nets PG Kyrie Irving‘s season debut, and Irving scored 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting with 4 assists and 3 steals.

In the last 14 days, Brooklyn is 3-3 SU, 2-4 ATS and 4-2 O/U with the 15th-ranked non-garbage time net rating at plus-0.7 points per 100 possessions, per CTG.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA January 7 breakdown

Bucks at Nets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bucks +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Nets -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bucks +4.5 (-105) | Nets -4.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 229.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Bucks at Nets key injuries

Bucks

  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) probable
  • PG Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Pat Connaughton (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out
  • SG George Hill (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Grayson Allen (health and safety protocols) out

Nets

  • PG Kyrie Irving (personal) out
  • SG Joe Harris (foot) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Bucks at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nets 116, Bucks 107

PASS since I like Brooklyn to win this game going away, but still, the Nets (-200) is out of my price range.

The Bucks (+160) are the reigning champions, and Milwaukee’s All-Star wings Giannis and Khris Middleton are certainly good enough to push Milwaukee past Brooklyn.

BET the NETS -4.5 (-120) for 1 unit because they are a lot healthier, and this should be a revenge spot for Brooklyn.

Also, the Bucks are an NBA’s worst 4-10 ATS as a road underdog with a minus-4.6 ATS margin since the start of last season.

On top of that, Milwaukee will be without its top-two players by adjusted on/off net rating in Holiday and Hill Friday.

Holiday grades in the 97th percentile of points guards in adjusted on/off net rating at plus-15.7 points per 100 possessions and Hill grades in the 99th percentile of combo guards at plus-20.5 points per 100 possessions, per CTG.

Furthermore, Holiday, along with DiVincenzo and Connaughton who are also on the injury report, would be tasked with checking Brooklyn’s James Harden. Not having these guys, Holiday especially, could be a nightmare for Milwaukee and Harden could ball out.

Finally, I think the Nets want to make a statement Friday against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season.

Nets’ Kevin Durant is almost being slept on as an MVP candidate. I’m expecting a great performance out of KD in this primetime game versus two-time MVP Giannis and the defending champions.

BET 1 unit on the NETS -4.5 (-120).

“LEAN” to the UNDER 229.5 (-110) for a quarter-unit, if at all, because Milwaukee is 1-8-1 O/U in its last 10 games versus teams with a winning record and the Bucks-Nets total is 1-8-1 O/U in their last 10 meetings.

However, I can only “LEAN” to the UNDER 229.5 (-110) since Milwaukee has gone Over the total in five of its past six games, and I anticipate Harden wreaking havoc on this banged-up Bucks backcourt.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Calling Kevin Durant "The Best Player in the World"

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Barclays Center#Ats#The Detroit Pistons#The Toronto Raptors#Ctg#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy