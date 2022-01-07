Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

The suddenly red-hot Toronto Raptors (18-17) host the Utah Jazz (28-10) Friday at the Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Utah has won back-to-back road games at the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 Monday and at the Denver Nuggets 115-109 Wednesday.

In the last 14 days, the Jazz are 7-1 straight-up (SU), 3-4-1 ATS and 4-4 O/U with the third-best adjusted net rating at plus-8.6 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Toronto enters on a four-game winning streak with the latest being a 117-111 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, covering as 2.5-point favorites.

Over the past two weeks, the Raptors are 4-2 SU, 5-1 ATS and 6-0 O/U with the 10th-best adjusted net rating at plus-3.9 points per 100 possessions, per CTG.

The Jazz have beaten the Raptors in three straight meetings including earlier this season 119-103 (Nov. 18) as 10-point home favorites.

Jazz at Raptors odds, spread and lines

Money line: Jazz +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Raptors -800 (bet $800 to win $100)

Jazz +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Raptors -800 (bet $800 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Jazz +10.5 (-105) | Raptors -10.5 (-120)

Jazz +10.5 (-105) | Raptors -10.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jazz at Raptors key injuries

Jazz

C Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SG Donovan Mitchell (back) out

(back) out PG Mike Conley (knee) out

(knee) out SF Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) out

(finger) out SF Joel Ingles (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out F Rudy Gay (heel) questionable

(heel) questionable SG Jordan Clarkson (back) questionable

(back) questionable PF Royce O’Neal (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable C Hassan Whiteside (concussion) questionable

Raptors

None.

Jazz at Raptors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 122, Jazz 104

PASS regardless of how depleted this Jazz (+520) roster is because I just cannot get down with the Raptors (-800).

Utah might be trotting out G-League players, but at least they’ll be playing in an open gym, which should help in a few ways. The Raptors were forced to reduce attendance due to the COVID outbreak.

BET the RAPTORS -10.5 (-120) for 1 unit since they are much healthier than the Jazz +10.5 (-105) and have covered five consecutive games.

That’s the crux of the handicap, but Toronto also has a strength-on-weakness edge in the ball security department.

For instance, the Raptors have the second-highest defensive turnover rate in the NBA and score the second-most points off of turnovers per game.

Whereas the Jazz are 19th in offensive turnover rate and allow the fourth-most points off of turnovers per game.

Also, Toronto gets out in transition at the highest frequency, and Utah’s defensive efficiency versus transition offense ranks 24th (CTG).

BET the RAPTORS -10.5 (-120).

Slight “LEAN” to the OVER 222.5 (-110) for a one-third unit, if at all, because the Over has cashed in nine consecutive Toronto games, and the Raptors have it rolling on offense.

Over those nine games, Toronto is scoring the most points per game (118.0 PPG) and Utah is right behind them (117.3 PPG).

However, my hesitation with the OVER 222.5 (-110) is this game could die, and the second-half scoring plummets if the Raptors are way out in front.

