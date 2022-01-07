ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6UoQ_0dfOLQ3S00

The suddenly red-hot Toronto Raptors (18-17) host the Utah Jazz (28-10) Friday at the Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Utah has won back-to-back road games at the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 Monday and at the Denver Nuggets 115-109 Wednesday.

In the last 14 days, the Jazz are 7-1 straight-up (SU), 3-4-1 ATS and 4-4 O/U with the third-best adjusted net rating at plus-8.6 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Toronto enters on a four-game winning streak with the latest being a 117-111 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, covering as 2.5-point favorites.

Over the past two weeks, the Raptors are 4-2 SU, 5-1 ATS and 6-0 O/U with the 10th-best adjusted net rating at plus-3.9 points per 100 possessions, per CTG.

The Jazz have beaten the Raptors in three straight meetings including earlier this season 119-103 (Nov. 18) as 10-point home favorites.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA January 7 breakdown

Jazz at Raptors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Jazz +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Raptors -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jazz +10.5 (-105) | Raptors -10.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Jazz at Raptors key injuries

Jazz

  • C Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Donovan Mitchell (back) out
  • PG Mike Conley (knee) out
  • SF Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) out
  • SF Joel Ingles (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Rudy Gay (heel) questionable
  • SG Jordan Clarkson (back) questionable
  • PF Royce O’Neal (knee) questionable
  • C Hassan Whiteside (concussion) questionable

Raptors

  • None.

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Jazz at Raptors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 122, Jazz 104

PASS regardless of how depleted this Jazz (+520) roster is because I just cannot get down with the Raptors (-800).

Utah might be trotting out G-League players, but at least they’ll be playing in an open gym, which should help in a few ways. The Raptors were forced to reduce attendance due to the COVID outbreak.

BET the RAPTORS -10.5 (-120) for 1 unit since they are much healthier than the Jazz +10.5 (-105) and have covered five consecutive games.

That’s the crux of the handicap, but Toronto also has a strength-on-weakness edge in the ball security department.

For instance, the Raptors have the second-highest defensive turnover rate in the NBA and score the second-most points off of turnovers per game.

Whereas the Jazz are 19th in offensive turnover rate and allow the fourth-most points off of turnovers per game.

Also, Toronto gets out in transition at the highest frequency, and Utah’s defensive efficiency versus transition offense ranks 24th (CTG).

BET the RAPTORS -10.5 (-120).

Slight “LEAN” to the OVER 222.5 (-110) for a one-third unit, if at all, because the Over has cashed in nine consecutive Toronto games, and the Raptors have it rolling on offense.

Over those nine games, Toronto is scoring the most points per game (118.0 PPG) and Utah is right behind them (117.3 PPG).

However, my hesitation with the OVER 222.5 (-110) is this game could die, and the second-half scoring plummets if the Raptors are way out in front.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Rudy Gobert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suns vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) play against the Toronto Raptors (18-18) at Scotiabank Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022. Phoenix Suns 99, Toronto Raptors 95 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Toronto Raptors @Raptors. Tuesday night hoops highlights. Game Highlights | @TangerineHoops. Watch: https://t.co/x0hZa8aJ1n pic.twitter.com/7BlI0kAGUA...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Destroyed Devin Booker After He Complained About The Raptors Mascot In Empty Arena: "This May Be The Softest Thing I’ve Ever Seen And Further Proves That This Era Of Basketball Is Soft As Hell"

Devin Booker had a bit of an incident during his last game against the Toronto Raptors. During the game, Devin Booker was at the free-throw line but noticed the Toronto Raptors' mascot was trying to distract him. Not taking kindly to it, Booker went and complained to the referees, explaining to them that he was moving to try to throw him off his game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Nuggets#Ats#The Milwaukee Bucks#Ctg#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy