The Latest On Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Liam Delap, and the Complete Team News Ahead of Swindon vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

City, who have won their last 11 Premier League matches and are unbeaten domestically since October, will begin their latest quest for FA Cup glory on Friday, when they face League Two's Swindon at County Ground.

It was confirmed by the club on Thursday that assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of Manchester City, after Pep Guardiola and Juanmo Lillio returned positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Seven first-team players - including Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko; both of whom didn't travel with the squad for the 2-1 win against Arsenal at the weekend, have entered isolation ahead of the FA Cup third-round clash.

Manchester City last won the FA Cup in 2019, as they sealed the domestic quadruple with a 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the final at Wembley.

A 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals in April was one of three defeats City suffered to Thomas Tuchel's side in the space of a month last season, though Brendan Rodgers' Leicester ended up winning the competition.

Swindon are City's opponent in the opening round of the competition this season, with the two teams set to face each other for the first time since 2002.

Ahead of the clash between Manchester City and Swindon Town at the County Ground on Friday night, here is the latest team news for both sides!

Swindon Town team news

Manager Ben Garner will be without key midfielder Jack Payne, after the Englishman suffered a knee injury in a win away at Northampton on New Year's Day.

The League Two outfit are also sweating on the fitness of Jonny Williams, with it remaining unknown whether the midfielder will be fit to play against the Premier League champions on Friday.

Manchester City team news

Rodolfo Borrell does not have any known injury concerns, though the club have withheld the identities of the 21 first-team players and staff members who are currently in isolation due to Covid related reasons.

Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko missed the Premier League win over Arsenal at the weekend after testing positive for the virus, and the outbreak within the senior squad will see a number of academy stars feature against Swindon.

A number of EDS players are expected to be selected on Friday, with attacking duo Liam Delap and James McAtee having been linked with possible moves to Southampton in the past week.

This tie is however set to come too soon for Liam Delap, who has spent a large share of the ongoing season battling with a number of injury concerns.

