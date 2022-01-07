ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booming economy faces risks

By CNN Full (CNN Original Content)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several ways a booming economy could get...

These are the biggest risks the world faces in next 10 years

There’s little faith in the global economic recovery accelerating, with officials and business leaders citing climate change and rising social tensions, alongside the pandemic, among their top risks, the World Economic Forum found. Only one in six survey respondents from government, civil society and commerce described their outlook as...
BBC

World Bank warns global economy faces grim outlook

The global economy faces a "grim outlook", World Bank president David Malpass has warned, as the aftershocks of the pandemic continue to weigh on growth - especially in poor countries. His organisation's latest forecast predicts global growth will slow to 4.1% this year from 5.5% in 2021. It attributed the...
Australia Nov retail sales boom in timely boost to economy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian retail sales surged past forecasts for a second month in November as consumers splashed out their pent up savings, a reminder of how well the economy was doing before an explosion of coronavirus cases cast a pall over Christmas. Figures from the Australian Bureau of...
Gig economy faces uncertain impact from new tax reporting standards

No one likes paying taxes, but filing taxes is especially bothersome for gig workers. As independent contractors, they are required to keep track of their own incomes and make quarterly estimated payments, unlike most employees, and they pay double the tax rate employees pay for Social Security and Medicare because the companies they drive for don’t match their contributions.
Inflation, Omicron major risks to Indian economy: RBI

Mumbai [India], December 29 (ANI): Inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron pose major challenges to the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. In the Reserve Bank's latest Systemic Risk Survey (SRS), all broad categories of risks to the financial system - global; macroeconomic; financial market; institutional; and general - were perceived as 'medium' in magnitude, but risks arising on account of global and financial markets were rated higher than the rest.
Jobs
The Guardian

Big economies and markets fare well despite Covid but 2022 brings new risks

Despite dips and disruptions from new variants of Covid-19, 2021 turned out to be a relatively positive year for economies and markets in most parts of the world. Growth rose above its potential after the severe recession of 2020, and financial markets recovered robustly. This was especially the case in the US, where stock markets reached new highs, owing partly to the US Federal Reserve’s ultra-loose monetary policy (though central banks in other advanced economies pursued radically accommodative policies of their own).
MarketWatch

Opinion: Scholz faces a tough road reinventing the German economy

Looking beyond COVID, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government must reinvent the German economy. Labor market and social welfare reforms championed by Gerhard Schroder in 2003 unleashed market forces that made possible Angela Merkel’s growth and prosperity. One built on superior industrial engineering, manufacturing excellence and exports of autos, industrial machinery, robots and other engineering products and services to China and America.
Global economy to grow at least 4% in 2022 but risk remain

(Kitco News) -Economists and market analysts are describing 2022 as an inflection year as the global economy continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While down from the historic rise in 2021, global economic growth is still expected to be well above trend and support central banks as they look to tighten their ultra-accommodative monetary policies.
Expert discusses asking for a raise to keep up with inflation

(Gray News) -- Prices are climbing and it might be time for your paycheck to match. According to the Federal Reserve, we saw more than 6.8 percent inflation in November 2021 - the highest since June 1982. Workers have a little more power this year. You are valuable and employers...
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains. The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the...
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from what was later confirmed to be coronavirus. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and some rolling out vaccine booster shots. But the WHO on Tuesday warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid jabs was not a viable strategy against emerging variants.
