3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At...

Person
Dustin Moskovitz
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tyson Foods 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.05% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.13 shares of Tyson Foods at the time with $100. This investment in TSN would have produced an average annual return of 12.13%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

Electric vehicle stocks have been heating up in recent years — both in investor sentiment and stock price. As a globe, it seems we are headed to almost all-electric vehicles sooner rather than later, with some government bodies having stepped in to encourage the transition to EVs by providing specific subsidies. If you’re an investor who believes in the growth of the EV sector, here’s a short list of five EV stocks to watch in 2022.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Billionaires Are Buying These Top Stocks

The world's best investors are required to disclose their recent activity every quarter. Daniel Loeb, Charlie Munger, and Warren Buffett have been buying shares of Activision Blizzard, Alibaba, and Chevron, respectively, in recent months. All three stocks trade at modest valuations and offer attractive upside from current levels. Every quarter,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics offers above-consensus guidance for Q4, raises 2022 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday that exceeded Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for COVID-19 testing services. The company is now expecting per-share earnings of $3.12 and adjusted EPS of $3.33, ahead of the $3.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue is expected to come to about $2.74 billion, ahead of the $2.56 billion FactSet consensus. For the full year, Quest is expecting EPS of $15.55 and adjusted EPS of $14.24, ahead of the $13.86 FactSet consensus. It expects revenue to come to about $10.79 billion, ahead of the $10.59 billion FactSet consensus. Looking ahead to 2022, Quest is expecting to exceed its own EPS guidance for adjusted EPS of $8.00, driven by COVID testing and growth in its base business, which will weigh against inflationary pressure and investments for growth. The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 25% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

