Aquiline Drones First UAV Company in Country to Form Insurance Subsidiary

 4 days ago

Since 1819, Connecticut has always been called “the insurance capital of the world.” Since the passage of Connecticut’s Captive Law in 2008, Connecticut has quickly distinguished itself as a world class Captive Domicile and as a center for innovation in captive formation and thinking. Now, one of the world’s fastest growing...

Seekingalpha.com

FirstService's subsidiary Century Fire Protection acquires Chesapeake Sprinkler Company

Century Fire Protection, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has acquired Chesapeake Sprinkler Company, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1978, Chesapeake is a full-service fire protection company serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas and surrounding regions. Tim Anderson, CEO, and other members of...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

MGA First Underwriting Forms £1B, 5-Year Capacity Deal With Accredited Insurance

First Underwriting Ltd., the London-based specialist MGA that is part of Kingfisher UK Holdings, announced a five-year capacity deal to place approximately £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) of gross written premium into the market. Working in partnership with Accredited Insurance (Europe) Ltd., and with broker McGill and Partners, the deal...
BUSINESS
Hartford Courant

Report: Cybersecurity threats against Connecticut utilities growing in number and sophistication

Electric, gas and water companies are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, but are keeping up with the rising number of threats, a state report says. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority said phishing attempts — emails claiming to be from reputable companies seeking personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers — are the largest type of attack and “pose a significant ...
CANTON, CT
insurancebusinessmag.com

Philadelphia Insurance Companies promotes CUO

Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) has announced the promotion of chief underwriting officer John Doyle to executive vice president. Doyle was named senior vice president in 2014 and CUO two years ago. “John has spent his entire 32-year career at PHLY and has been front and center in many of our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
uasweekly.com

SoCalGas Announces Partnership with Doosan Mobility Innovation and GTI to Launch Hydrogen Drone Demonstration

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today joined Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and GTI at the CES Las Vegas summit to announce their partnership in launching DMI’s first-of-its-kind hydrogen drone technology. With the support of SoCalGas and GTI, DMI will be demonstrating their DS30 drone system, which offers the best fuel cell powerpack performance with up to 120 minutes of flight time and up to 11 pounds maximum payload. Powered by hydrogen, the DS30 can monitor a 1-mile-long pipeline in a single flight.
INDUSTRY
uasweekly.com

Smart Shooter’s SMASH technology, now also in UAV configuration the company reveals the SMASH Dragon

SMART SHOOTER, a world-class designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems that significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of small arms, reveals the SMASH Dragon: an armed drone system. incorporating Smart Shooter’s combat-proven SMASH Technology that ensures precise target elimination. Presented by the company for the first...
ELECTRONICS
cryptopotato.com

Hedera Hashgraph Partnered With UK Air Traffic Company to Track Drones

Hedera Hashgraph and Neuron worked together to track drones and record data using the former’s blockchain tech. The United Kingdom government backed Hedera and Neuron Innovation as the duo conducted a trial on the drone data collation and storage using a public ledger consensus. Hedera Network Used to Track...
TECHNOLOGY
uasweekly.com

Zero CO2 Emissions Drone Delivery with Sky-Drones Technologies

Recently poised as being 90% cheaper than car-based delivery services by Forbes, UAV delivery is continuing to rise the ranks of consumerism and medical logistics. Regardless of the fact that the service is contactless, lightning-quick, and easy to use, delivery by drone has been rallied for the reduction in emissions released, but we can do one better than that.
ELECTRONICS
Shropshire Star

The delivery drone revolution that is sweeping the country

Customer Mary Stapleton stands outside her house, waiting for a parcel delivery. But it doesn't arrive by van, or even a courier on a motorcycle. Instead a small aircraft, slightly bigger than a microwave oven, but smaller than a fridge, hovers about 50ft above. A hatch drops open in the bottom, and her parcel is lowered by something resembling a fishing line onto her driveway.
TECHNOLOGY
homenewshere.com

Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI) Awarded Army Contract to Prototype Capability to Autonomously Compose and Orchestrate Satellite and UAV teams for Tactical ISR

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI), an industry leader and pioneer in advanced intelligent autonomous systems, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to demonstrate the disruptive power of autonomous air and space platforms collaborating to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) information.
WOBURN, MA
uasweekly.com

Neuron Leverages the Hedera Network for Drone Radar System in UK Government Sponsored Trial

Neuron, a leader in aviation technology and air traffic critical national infrastructure, has leveraged the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a UK government-sponsored trial to demonstrate the capability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. The trials, which took place at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, used sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Over time, Neuron’s vision is to provide a decentralised platform for a range of mobility solutions including drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. Neuron will do this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to provide a trusted network which can be used for data sharing, record keeping and potentially even decision making.
TECHNOLOGY
uasweekly.com

Elbit Systems Awarded a Follow-On Contract to Supply HermesTM 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to the Brazilian Air Force

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its Brazilian subsidiary, AEL Sistemas S.A. (“AEL”), was awarded a contract to supply additional HermesTM 900 UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) to the Brazilian Air Force (Força Aérea Brasileira “FAB”). The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of 16 months.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

Doosan Mobility Innovation Announces Partnership with Iris Automation, Drone America to Advance Safe Use of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for BVLOS UAS Operations

Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) has signed agreements with Iris Automation and Drone America to pursue Doosan’s hydrogen fuel cell technology to enhance scalable systems for long range, autonomous beyond line of sight (BVLOS) UAS operations. The companies will work together to integrate technologies and share operational resources to test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Dealerscope

Sony Forms Company to Explore Launch of Electric Vehicles at CES 2022

Electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be a gateway technology to auto manufacturing, even for storied consumer electronics companies better known for more traditional gadgets. On the eve of the opening of the 2022 CES, Sony said that it had formed a new company — Sony Mobility Inc. — aimed at “exploring a commercial launch of Sony EVs (electric vehicles),” in the words of Sony Group Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who made the announcement at a live Las Vegas-held press event. As a preamble to this statement, the occasion was also used to showcase the follow-up prototype to Sony’s Vision S concept electric car, which had been displayed with great fanfare at the last live CES in January 2020: the new Vision S SUV.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

2021 Was Huge For Bitcoin As Countries And Companies Worldwide Embraced It

2021 marked the twelfth year of bitcoin’s “official” existence, and after last year’s halving the year started and (mostly) continued on a bullish note as many, myself included, expected bitcoin to breach the $100,000 and set crazy new highs. That was not the case, but bitcoin did have a huge year and at times it feels like we’ve become desensitised to major developments in the market.
MARKETS
Forbes Advisor

Best Vision Insurance Companies Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Navigating the world of health care can be confusing—why do our eyes and teeth need their own insurance?—but making sure you have the best coverage for your needs doesn’t have to be daunting. When it comes to vision insurance specifically, whether you choose to add coverage to your primary health insurance or purchase an independent plan, the right provider can make all the difference.
BUSINESS

