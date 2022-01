Growing up in high school in the High Sierra’s we were taught to always be safe in winter driving and always to be prepared just in case. With the recent pounding of snowstorms that have hit the PNW and watching some of our local highways and passes being shut down, this is just a quick reminder that winter driving safety is usually about keeping your car on the road in slippery conditions, but sometimes the weather is so severe that drivers get trapped on the road alone or in traffic for hours, sometimes overnight.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO