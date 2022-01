TikTok is testing a ‘Repost’ button that would allow users to share videos made by other users to their friends.The button, which is not available across all of TikTok yet, is found in the Share menu where users send videos via texts or social media.In some instances, the Repost button is called “Recommended”, as TikTok has not yet decided on what the trigger will be called.Unlike Twitter’s retweet function, a reposted video does not show on a user’s own TikTok feed; rather, it goes directly to friends’ For You feeds.If a video is found through the Discover page or in...

