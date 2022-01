In their first game back since Christmas, the Chargers took on the Rockets from South Milwaukee at the New Berlin West Viking Classic. The Rockets came out firing, knocking down 8 three pointers in the first half to jump to a 37-34 lead at halftime. But, the Chargers never flinched, slowly chipping away at the Rockets lead. Using their trapping half-court defense, KML caused turnovers, ran the fast break, and knocked down some transition three’s to safely put the game out of hand. Once again leading the way was Austin Wagner, with another double-double, this time to the tune of 22 points and 12 rebounds, not to mention 4 assists. Garrett Murphy also added 15 points. Mason Knueppel was given the game’s MVP award for his outstanding defensive efforts.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO