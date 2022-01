Let's face it, typos are awesome. Sometimes you can double, triple, or even quadruple check your work but you don't catch that pesky typo before your work is released to the people. When I'm reading a book and I see a typo it gives me a great deal of comfort. I know that may seem weird but I look at typos as a friendly reminder that we are all human beings who are trying our best. Everybody makes mistakes and if you don't you are probably a robot.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO