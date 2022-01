Renegade Game Studios has announced the newest expansion for Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals, Shadows and Shrouds. This expansion will allow you to enter the fray as the Hecata and the fan-vote-winning Lasombra clans bringing the total number of playable clans to 10. Each of these new clans will come with a 49-card pre-constructed deck, ready to unwrap and get on the table immediately. Shadows & Shrouds also contains a 30-card Crypt pack, with additional options for deck customization. You can expect this expansion in March and if you preorder for $30 now you can get alternate art versions of clean leaders Annika and Markus Kumnyama.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO