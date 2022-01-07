Tampa Bay Buccaneers Place Kicker On Reserve/COVID-19 List

As soon as the Buccaneers get one of their specialists back from a COVID-19 stint, they lose another one.

Tampa Bay announced Thursday that rookie undrafted free agent kicker Jose Borregales tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. He's a practice squad player, so he wasn't going to be active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. But this new development makes the idea of a last-second call-up to the 53-man roster much more difficult to accomplish.

Borregales is considered vaccinated, so he could return to the team 24 hours after his positive test, but that obviously remains to be seen.

Borregales has been on the Bucs' practice squad all year long after sticking with the team throughout training camp. Thanks to a couple of COVID-19 issues, Tampa Bay was able to hold on to him after he was released late in the preseason. Said issues were a key factor in retaining Borregales. It's very likely he would've been picked up if circumstances were different. Borregales is well-known for his big leg and actually won the Lou Groza award his senior season at Miami. He's the first Miami Hurricane to ever win the award.

Borregales made 2/3 field goals and 2/3 PATs in the preseason. Both missed kicks were actually blocked by the Houston Texans in Week 3.

