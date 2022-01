How to prepare for one of the top certifications for Machine Learning Engineers. Note: this article follows the exam guide as posted by the Google Certification team as its ground truth. Although originally obtained my certification in early January of 2021, I will continue to update this as the study guide changes and the current version reflects the study guide of meant for exams taken after February 22, 2022. The main difference between the old and the new version is that the new exam includes Vertex AI, while the old exam was based on AI platform — its predecessor. As the differences between both are small and any MLE working on GCP should be familiar with AI platform well enough to pass, I’m only supporting the new version.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO