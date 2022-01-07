ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goods Deficit Approaches $100 Billion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 2021 charted a total trade deficit of -$80.2B just shy of the record -$81.4B in September. However, the data this month is far more concerning when digging into the details. After a massive surge in the trade deficit occurred in September, October saw a big pullback to -$67.1B....

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
Ireland Buys More Gold as Inflation Pressures Mount

Ireland has added more gold to its reserves as inflation worries mount. According to the latest data, the Central Bank of Ireland purchased $88 million ($78 million euros) in gold in November, adding to the two tons it added to its holdings in previous months. With the latest purchases, the Irish central bank has boosted its gold reserves by over three tons in a three-month period.
Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains. The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the...
Gold futures tally a third straight session gain

Gold futures settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday. Comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell at his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term as chairman did little to sway expectations for higher inflation and volatility in financial markets. Powell said the central bank's plans to raise interest rates should not throw a wrench in the economy or damage the job market, essentially painting a picture of a "soft landing" rather than a recession. "As spooked as all the markets have been by the Fed's shift to more-hawkish rhetoric, I think Powell's testimony served as reassurance that the central bank won't move too drastically and will keep the health of the economy as its foremost priority," Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. February gold rose $19.70, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,818.50 an ounce, with most-active prices settled at their highest since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.
Consumer Debt Charts Biggest Gain in 20 Years

The Federal Reserve is talking about raising interest rates. Well, that’s going to be a big problem for American consumers who are running up debt at a torrid pace. This is yet another reason why the Fed can’t do what it’s claiming it will do. Consumer debt...
