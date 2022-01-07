ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Scientific Games (SGMS) NDR Thoughts - Jefferies

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Jefferies analyst David Katz reiterated a Buy rating and $96.00 price...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Take-Two's (TTWO) $12.7 Billion Zynga Acquisition: KeyBanc Upgrades to Overweight, MoffettNathanson Downgrades to Neutral; Other Analysts Also Divided

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced yesterday that it has agreed to buy Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a deal valued ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Semler Scientific: A Lot Of Negativity Priced In (Video)

Semler's revenue growth rates have been bumpy of late. Consequently, the share price has taken a meaningful beating of late. Semler (SMLR) is a healthcare company with a product called QuantaFlo that helps providers diagnose peripheral arterial disease (''PAD''). The stock has gone through a turbulent period in the last...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Somalogic (SLGC) Announces Multiyear Partnership with Illumina (ILMN) - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard reiterated a Buy rating and $16.00 price target on Somalogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) after the company announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Buy

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Games#Sgms#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Zhihu Inc (ZH) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiates coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) Management Meeting Implies '22 Ests Are Conservative - Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan reiterated a Buy rating and $135.00 price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) after meeting with management ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Management presents at Jefferies Virtual Software Summit (Transcript)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Jefferies Virtual Software Summit January 11, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Welcome back. It's Brent Thill from Jefferies; we've got Burt with us from CrowdStrike CFL. He's been at the company since 2015 been instrumental in leading one of the fastest growing stories in tech. Burt, Happy New Year, thanks for joining. And maybe you've been at the company now for quite some time. And if you can kind of set the stage, we've been asking all of our presenters just to give us kind of their view of 2022. And the most important things on your to do list or your strategy for this year how do you frame '22 and, yes, we'll start there.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Down on COO Departure, Analyst Not Worried

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are down over 4% in pre-open Tuesday on WSJ report that Chief Operating Officer Rod ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades PayPal (PYPL) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgraded PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Certara Inc. (CERT) to Buy

Jefferies analyst David Windley upgraded Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Carnival Corporation (CCL) at Hold

Jefferies analyst David Katz initiates coverage on Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (BRAC) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRACU) (NASDAQ: BRAC) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy